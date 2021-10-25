Letter to the Editor: Grumbois

Election season is upon us.

It’s incumbent (pun intended) to pay attention. With that, here’s some predictions:

Longview City Council, No. 5: MaryAlice Wallis. Does she even have an opponent? Wallis 80-20.

Longview City Council, No. 6: Angie Wean. Best pedigree in my 20 years of following the council. Wean 52-48.

Longview City Council, No. 7: Spencer Boudreau. Brand recognition. Boudreau 54-46.

Port of Longview: Jeff Wilson. According to Facebook, he protects us from “people pollution!” And last month, he saved three teenage hitchhikers from being sex trafficked! If Wilson can promote the port as well as he promotes himself, our docks will thrive. Wilson 75-25.

Longview School Board: Crystal Muldenhauer. She ain’t afraid of no stinkin’ COVID. Muldenhauer, 60-40.

Longview School Board: Don Cox. He’s been endorsed by both parties. Shows you how crazy his opposition must be. Cox, 51.5-48.5.

There’s your election point spreads. Place your over-unders.

Dave Grumbois

Longview

