Letter to the Editor: Grumbois

Chet Makinster’s handlers spread a lot of half truths in his recent radio ads.

They conveniently forget to tell you Chet voted for eight fees and taxes in one term. That’s two hikes a year. He voted in a 9.5 percent city utility tax which has a terrible effect on lower-income families.

Maybe Chet has forgotten past legislation. But his research team surely knows better.

I respect Chet for his tenure of service. He speaks about being a straight shooter. But his ads only tell half the story.

I hate paying taxes as much as the next person. And I pay plenty.

But I trust Angie Wean with meaningful tax reform. I trust her consideration of working-class families.

And I trust her to make a valuable contribution to the Longview City Council.

Dave Grumbois

Longview

