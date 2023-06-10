I had heard enough about the demands to cut budget spending from the Republican Party before they agreed to raise the country's debt ceiling!

In 2017 the Republican Party controlled Senate had no problem approving Trumps “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” (trickle down economics) which instantaneously raised the national debt close to over 25% while giving only the ultra rich massive $2 trillion in tax breaks. That single act alone and additionally raising the debt ceiling three years in a row while Trump was president created the level of national debt situation we now are experiencing.

We can all easily say that between 2016 and 2020 the Republican-lead Senate and Trump showed no hesitation or even questioned repetitively raising the national debt they now seem so deeply concerned about.

What an incredible display of hypocrisy they displayed by demanding cuts!

What makes it even worse are the programs they are demanding to cut. Their proposed cuts would significantly hurt the middle and lower class tax payers, the military and senior citizens across the nation without touching the favored ultra wealthy and their billion-dollar tax breaks.

It’s almost unbelievable.

Art Birkmeyer

Longview

