Letter to the Editor: 'God keeps his promised protection'

The Biblical description of inflation is so accurate. Haggai 1:6 "Ye have sown much and bring in little; and he that earneth with wages earneth wages to put in a bag with holes." V:9 "Ye looked for much, and lo, it came to little and when ye brought it home, I did blow upon it."

One of God's great attributes is that he always keeps his promises. One in particular is Genesis 12:3 "Bless those that bless Israel and curse those that curse Israel." I fear the day America finally turns her back completely on Israel,

The establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 and the reconquering of the city of Jerusalem in 1967 are prophetic events that mark a transition in biblical history which is the time clock for these last days. In the 1973 war, the tiny nation was caught off guard with only 200 tanks against a very powerful Egyptian army bolstered by support from the Soviet Union.

Even though Israel is being constantly threatened, God keeps his promised protection.

Glenda Fittro

Longview