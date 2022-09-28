 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Go back to printing the old comics and puzzles in the paper

I just want to say I totally agree with Sept. 23 letter to the editor from Judi Peters. I do not care for the new format on the comics page.

Go back to the old comics and puzzles.

Barb Davis

Longview

