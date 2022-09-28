Letter to the Editor: Go back to printing the old comics and puzzles in the paper

I just want to say I totally agree with Sept. 23 letter to the editor from Judi Peters. I do not care for the new format on the comics page.
Go back to the old comics and puzzles.
Barb Davis
Longview
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
