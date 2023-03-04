Except for the title, the Republican-sponsored bill says nothing about families or small businesses, and the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that it would increase the deficit by $114 billion over the next decade. Moreover, most of the 87,000 new IRS employees are replacements for the 52,000 expected to retire or resign in the next six years. Additional positions will be customer service and computer professionals, as well as revenue (tax) agents focusing on high-income taxpayers. Marie did her homework and so should we.