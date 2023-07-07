I am a novice bird watcher and photographer and have lived in western Washington state for 25 years.

Not having spent much time with guns, I used to be ambivalent about gun rights, but now, as society is directly threatened by Democrat policies that favor criminals who harm innocent bystanders, I am starting to take an interest in training with firearms for self protection. I am deeply considering joining the NRA.

Marie Gluesenkemp Perez, Washington representative from District 3 who narrowly won her seat by a thin 1% margin, recently voted against legislation that would repeal Biden's pistol brace ban.

To the unsuspecting mainstream news viewer, the “gun” is always portrayed as the problem. It is a constant drumbeat.

The stabilizing brace for hand guns gives elderly and veterans with injuries an assistive add-on to their firearm that actually helps them defend themselves, their loved ones, and homes from the increasing crime in Democrat-run cities. For me, it would be a safety measure when out in the wilderness.

With Marie Gluesenkemp Perez voting against what is essentially a repeal of “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces’” (ATF final rule 2021R–08F), where such rule shall have no force or effect, I am not confident in her as a moderate. She is definitely voting along party lines in support of a radical agenda that threatens our safety as individuals.

Matt Garland

Longview

