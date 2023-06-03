Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s most recent vote was on May 24, 2023, on H.J. Res 45, Student Debt Relief. Marie voted against helping those with federal student loans in her district. Marie stated that she wanted to see dollar-for-dollar matched with investment in career and technical education before she could vote to support Student Debt Relief. Marie’s reasoning doesn’t add up, as it would add more to the national debt, and will not fix the current situation.

Marie attended the private college Reed College, which isn't affordable for the working class. Adjusted for rising tuition costs her total tuition bill could have been around $200K. Of course, the follow-up question is how did Marie pay off her college debt? If she is currently paying that debt off, why not show empathy and provide leadership to fix the current crisis? Although her silence in 2022 and now with her vote may lead some to believe her tuition was paid for in full.

As the 2024 campaign is starting to take shape this topic will be front a center with her liberal base as well as how other candidates plan to address the crisis. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez missed yet another opportunity to “fix D.C“ and directly help her district.

Barry Sullivan

Vancouver

