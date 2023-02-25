Why am I constantly disappointed, but never surprised, when politicians say one thing while campaigning but contradict the very thing they promised to do when in Washington, D.C.?

Gluesenkamp Perez stated that she was excited she got elected and sees this as being great for the district. Gluesenkamp Perez, on social media said "I'm very excited to work on some of these critical issues small businesses are facing." Gluesenkamp Perez, co-owner of an independent auto shop, should know what her vote against HR 23 would have done had the bill failed.

My conclusion, her campaign was hypocrisy. This vote was one of her first, how much damage to the community will she do during the next two years!

Neil Stewart

Longview