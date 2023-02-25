Why am I constantly disappointed, but never surprised, when politicians say one thing while campaigning but contradict the very thing they promised to do when in Washington, D.C.?
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez demonstrated this by voting against the Family and Small Business Protection Act (HR 23). It would fire Biden’s 80,000 IRS agents, no longer permit the IRS to freely audit all small transactions, and prohibit the IRS from auditing those who make less than $400,000 per year. Thankfully the bill passed by a vote of 221–210.
Gluesenkamp Perez stated that she was excited she got elected and sees this as being great for the district. Gluesenkamp Perez, on social media said "I'm very excited to work on some of these critical issues small businesses are facing." Gluesenkamp Perez, co-owner of an independent auto shop, should know what her vote against HR 23 would have done had the bill failed.
My conclusion, her campaign was hypocrisy. This vote was one of her first, how much damage to the community will she do during the next two years!
Neil Stewart
Longview
