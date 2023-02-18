House Bill HR23 passed to keep the Dem's Inflation Reduction Act from giving the IRS nearly six times their current budget of $80 Billion and 87,000 new agents over the next 10 years. An entire football stadium of IRS agents, that’s how many our Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wants to hire.

How does spending $80 billion and hiring 87,000 agents fix inflation and make life easier for the American Family? Gluesenkamp Perez promised that she would be there for us with an independent voice and look out for the citizens of Southwest Washington. When it came time to walk her talk, she threw us all under the bus. Biden has said he will veto this bill if it would pass the Senate. Biden has consistently said no one making under $400K will be affected; but when it came time to write this into the Legislation, the Dems refused. A Syracuse University study found the poorest families were audited at a rate 5 times higher than everyone else.