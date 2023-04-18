For the life of me I can’t understand the hypocrisy being thrown out by the Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez team both during the campaign and now that she’s in office (by a hair's breadth)?

On the one hand her auto body supports BLM rioters, who burned down our cities (Portland specifically), and pillaged and plundered our hardworking businesses in this city, while at the same time she calls Joe Kent an extremist???

Why is it that politicians can’t just stick to the issues that affect us and leave the mud-slinging character assignation out of it?

Kristina Wong on breitbart.com reports:

“Gluesenkamp Perez’s auto body shop offered free help to ... rioters during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, according to an Instagram post on July 26, 2020.

The post, on the Instagram account of Dean’s Car Care, @deanscarcarepdx, showed a picture of her husband Dean getting a hair cut, with the caption:

'If you and your leaf blower have been getting busy supporting human rights, we’d like to do what we can to help keep that.'"

Willy Peter

Longview

