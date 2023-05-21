Our new Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington's 3rd District voted no on H.J. Res 30, Repealing the Department of Labor rule related to "prudence and loyalty" in choosing retirement plan investments for Environmental Social Governance, ESG, and sustainable investing.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has stated that "ESG is a form of extortion that forces companies to take particular actions whether or not those actions are in the best interest of the shareholders."

When enrolling in a retirement plan, one hopes for a good return on investment because many of us depend on our retirement plans to carry us through our golden years.

The inconvenient truth about ESG investments is that it's a bad deal for shareholders because its performance measures don't deliver high financial returns.

Our new congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez should know better — since she holds a bachelor's degree in economics. Marxist Marie will continue to vote in lockstep with the Democrats. So much for her claim of being an independent voice for us.

Susan Allen

Vader