Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez voted against H.R. 4366, which fully funds the VA. The veterans within the district that she serves do not need to be treated as pawns because Gluesenkamp Perez did not get her “woke“ agenda items. Veterans signed up to serve their country and in return deserve our support, 100% unconditionally. Additionally, Gluesenkamp Perez voted to keep troops in the Middle East and yet she votes against fully funding the VA.

During the 2022 election MGP stated several times that she would fund the VA, but she lied. Gluesenkamp Perez even made the false claim on her social media accounts that Joe Kent wanted to “make veterans pay higher costs “ and “lower quality health care." Another quote from MGP within that same post “What we really need is a fully-funded VA dedicated to serving veterans first." Then why did she place a greater priority on her agenda and vote against funding the VA?

We are already eight months into the race for 2024 and Joe Kent continually shows leadership on all the difficult issues that impact our district including Gluesenkamp Perez’s reckless voting. Even though Joe Kent lost by less than 1% in 2022, his leadership is desperately needed to help our veterans. Joe Kent is a retired Green Beret combat veteran who has real-world experience on the changes that need to be made within the VA. And most importantly Joe Kent knows that the VA needs to be fully funded.

Barry Sullivan

Vancouver

