Primary ballots are due Tuesday as we winnow down the ballot of three or four names to the top two for a position. Your due diligence is requested for school board, especially since there is no filing fee and no compensation, making it a low barrier for a newcomer. I’m wary of those who would ban books or whitewash curricula.

I was fortunate to cast my ballot for Longview incumbent Barbara Westrick, who has never missed a school board meeting in her five terms of office. As a former school teacher, and a parent and grandparent of current and former students, she cares about the kids.

Donna McLain

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.