Is transgenderism a cult? Consider this: Gender is determined by chromosomes (xx or xy). Transgenderism believers claim “gender” is different than “biological gender.”

“Gender” is a social construct (not a biological fact) therefore one can self-identify their “gender.” However, if a person self-identifies differently than their biological gender —or what physicians call a person's sex — and the person takes hormone therapy, or has surgery, their chromosomes haven’t changed.

Believers in transgenderism, arguing “gender” is not "biological gender," self-identify as something other than their "biological gender," then turn around and demand their self-identified gender be equated to the "biological gender" they now pretend to be.

They ask us to believe that “biological gender” and “gender” are different yet the same. Thus transgender females can compete in sports with biological females.

Encyclopedia Britannica defines cult as a small group devoted to a person, idea or philosophy, often applied to a religious movement that exists in some degree of tension with the dominant religious or cultural inclination of a society.

If transgenderism is a religious cult, then the Constitution prohibits government mandating nonbelievers participate in transgenderism.

Bob Myers

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.