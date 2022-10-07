Letter to the Editor: Gender Affirmation Surgery is a heinous process

Terrible things are being done to children in this country.

Through adulthood, encouragement is given to take time deciding careers - try something, then try something else. Tests are available to determine aptitude or suggest options and no irrevocable career is assigned based upon results interpreted by experts.

Collegians are not required to select a major immediately upon acceptance or prohibited from changing once “deciding.”

Ask children, “What do you want to be?” Replies include fanciful flights and serious pronouncements which could hold for years, change overnight or sooner. We understand the impermanence of these “decisions” and allow for them.

Why does none of the above apply during the most emotionally vulnerable time in their lives? They’re asked to make an irreversible decision in answering the question, “Do you feel like a girl or boy at this moment?” Are they actually asked? Is the decision made by or for them by test interpreting experts?

Gender Affirmation Surgery is exclusively left of center driven. It’s a heinous process conducted in reputable institutions reminiscent of past now regretted practices.

Richard McCaine

Kelso