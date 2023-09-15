Sept. 8, fill'red up at $87.41. That's 17.99 gallons. Really?

State fuel tax is $0.494 per gal. Inflated food and housing costs, and now fuel costs, restrict our mobility and freedom. Is this a slavery of sorts or a transfer of wealth pressed upon its citizen by an out-of-control governance or, is it an in-control governance?

Will America become its own Babylon?

Proverbs 29:2 New King James Version: "When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice...."

If it's gas now, what will be next, water? Ask your friendly well driller about meters.

Dear citizens, two things we can do: pray and vote!

Monty Gorley

Castle Rock

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.