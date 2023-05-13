The sequestering CO2 idea allows the fossil fuel industry to continue to pollute. Any first year chemistry student should know the facts.

To filter carbon dioxide from the power plant exhaust or directly from the air and sequestering it underground only captures the molecules of CO2. A power plant combines fossil fuels with oxygen from the air we breathe to produce power.

Sequestering is throwing away mostly oxygen that we breathe! Separating the carbon from the oxygen would take far more power than the power plant could produce. Notice that in an enclosed space such as the Moon lander they absorb the CO2 with a chemical then add oxygen.

Nature uses plant life to take the CO2 from the air and exhales oxygen and uses the carbon for plant and animal life. Mother Nature is giving us a free ride for now, but how long? Will humans survive the century, the wasteful way we are going?

Tyrone D. Mott

Longview

