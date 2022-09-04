Letter to the Editor: Former President Trump should be held to the legal standards and not excused

The search of Mar-a-Lago leaves much to be answered. Why did Donald Trump take all those records to Mar-a-Largo? He knew those records belonged to the National Archives for safe keeping. He even ignored legal subpoenas for the return of all records. Donald Trump should be held to the legal standards and not excused because Hillary Clinton was careless with some of her her communication in a private email while secretary of state. One wrong don't make a right.

The severity of the security breach for Trump appears far greater. Now, Lindsey Graham is threatening if Trump is prosecuted, there will be riots in the streets. That sounds like Germany in the 1930s when Hitler threatened with his Brown Shirts. We are supposed to be a nation of laws, not ruled by riots and attacks on our capital and courts.

I am a Republican. Probably a RINO by Trump standards. I listen to all news channels and news sources and decide for myself what is "fake news." One of the first things Hitler did when he became dictator was ban all opposing news sources.

Kelly C. Niemi

Kelso