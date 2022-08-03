Letter to the Editor: Former fair manager would be disappointed with the Cowlitz County Fair today

What has happened to the Cowlitz County Fair? Food concession stands provided by the Fairgrounds now stand closed. Formerly, organizations used the fair time to make money to help the community and their cause.

On July 29, out-of-town vendors lined the street behind the commercial building and other places. In the 1970s, former Cowlitz County Fairgrounds manager, Ray Dobos, saved the fairgrounds from being torn down and moved to West Side Highway. Ray opened the fairgrounds for events, built food stands, the horse arena, etc. He worked to make it pay for itself, which it did.

He would be very disappointed to see it now. Where did the family fair go? A man to remember, he did so much.

In loving memory of Ray, his wife, Donna.

Donna Dobos

Longview