Letter to the Editor: For the country's survival, please vote for the democrats this fall.

I hope people are taking the time to listen to the Jan. 6 hearings. It is amazing to see the witnesses...all Republicans...describe the lengths Trump went to promote his false election stories, sowing violence and hatred among his faithful supporters for people who just did their jobs to certify the correct election results.

Republicans are showing us what they are for as they support the blatant lie the election was rigged, ignore the abundant evidence, pass laws that restrict personal freedoms, stop any truly beneficial legislation, and harp against anything “woke.” Democrats are not perfect but they are trying to move the country forward to provide greater safety and prosperity for ALL citizens.

Domestic abusers, liars who don’t even live in the states where they’re running, and even one of the insurrectionists are on Republican ballots this fall. In our own area we have Joe Kent, a super MAGA candidate who’d like to take us back to the dark ages.

Please vote for democrats this fall...our country cannot survive Republican rule again.

Cody Walke

Longview