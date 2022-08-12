 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: For leadership, integrity and more vote Sgt. Rob Gibbs for Cowlitz County sheriff

Tired of all the crime in Cowlitz County? Tired of the criminals getting away with no consequences? Here is your solution: Sgt. Rob Gibbs.

I have personally known Sgt. Gibbs and his family since he was around 4 years old. I have watched him grow up to become the man he is today. He is a man of integrity, honest and forthright, who is constantly excelling forward. He was a leader in the United States Army, and he currently is a leader in the Woodland Police Department. He serves his community with his whole heart, mind and body, with integrity, accountability and true leadership. Remember to vote Nov. 8 for Sgt. Rob Gibbs for Cowlitz County sheriff.

Integrity and leadership found in Sgt. Gibbs is the answer for Cowlitz County.

Michael Boudreau

Caldwell, Idaho

