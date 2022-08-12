Letter to the Editor: For leadership, integrity and more vote Sgt. Rob Gibbs for Cowlitz County sheriff

I have personally known Sgt. Gibbs and his family since he was around 4 years old. I have watched him grow up to become the man he is today. He is a man of integrity, honest and forthright, who is constantly excelling forward. He was a leader in the United States Army, and he currently is a leader in the Woodland Police Department. He serves his community with his whole heart, mind and body, with integrity, accountability and true leadership. Remember to vote Nov. 8 for Sgt. Rob Gibbs for Cowlitz County sheriff.