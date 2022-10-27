Letter to the Editor: For fiscal responsibility, vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Patty Murray

Is the United States' deficit a concern for you? A glance at our history of deficits might be of interest as we cast our ballots.

What we see is that Republican presidents since Ronald Reagan have exploded deficits, while Democrats have brought deficits down. Reagan's (R) term raised the deficit from $70 billion to $175 billion. George Bush (R) increased it to $300 billion. Bill Clinton (D) took it to zero. G.W. Bush (R) upped it to $1.2 Trillion. Barack Obama (D) lowered it to $600 billion. Trump (R, of sorts) added $400 billion (with tax cuts to wealthy and corporations). Biden (D) decreased the deficit $350 billion in his first year, and $1.4 trillion this year.