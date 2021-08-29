Letter to the Editor: Fittro

Congratulations to all President Biden supporters and lovers of his values and agendas. In eight months you have helped bring our once great nation down so our allies find us unreliable and have strengthened our enemies, who now see us as a weak shadow of what we once were.

In more than 80 years, I've lived under 15 presidents. I thought President Jimmy Carter was the worst, but he doesn't compare to Biden.

My sister was a Gold Star mother and I remember standing with her to receive her youngest son's body back from Vietnam. What would she say now?

The suicide bomber who took lives caused directly from Biden's bumbling leadership was shameful and heartbreaking.

You didn't believe President's Trump's warnings, who admittedly as a person had his flaws, but led this country with strong national values and had restored our greatness.

Don't be surprised if suicide bombings and attacks now make it to our borders.

Was your hatred of everything Republican worth it? Let your next votes be made with your brain and not your emotions.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

