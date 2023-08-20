The long hot summer is dragging on, bringing untold human misery everywhere in its path. From Europe to the American Southwest, and now to Maui in Hawaii, we are seeing scorching heat waves, fires out of control, death and destruction. Mother Nature is on a relentless path, setting record-high temperatures here in our area and around the globe.

People are caught between a hot oven and a frying pan with no relief in sight! The fires in Maui caused a disaster, wiping out a town and historic part of paradise in Hawaii. A human tragedy ... sad!

On the local scene, we are again being threatened by fires in Oregon, which has suffered through four straight wildfire seasons. This has put tremendous strain on firefighters and resources to fight these fires in the northwest. I can't say enough about the great job these guys are doing to protect us, our forests, homes and property all over Oregon and Washington state. With picks, shovels, fire hoses and grit, they put out the fires when and wherever they occur. These brave men and women risk their lives for us on the fire lines, underpaid and highly underappreciated!

I put wildfire firefighters right up there with policemen and firemen in public service. We, as citizens, do not fully appreciate the job they are doing until we need them. Calling 911 is only the first response from an army of volunteers and professional public servants, who respond to emergencies that are a danger to life and property every day!

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.