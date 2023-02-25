Well folks, that family concert at the Columbia Theatre on Feb. 5 was an awesome concert. A packed house. I enjoyed it very much.
The first one in a couple of years. Grant Mack was at his best. I have heard him many times. The dancers from Evergreen Dance Studio were great. I enjoyed the film "Pawnshop" very much. It is always great to see and hear the players. Then of course there is Dr. Robert Davis conducting the group; always at his best. Thank you for your hard work.
Ray Van Tongeren
Longview
Submit a letter to the editor at tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor or email letters@tdn.com.