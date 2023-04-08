The Daily News printed the article "Reykdal: Schools need more aid from state: Superintendent points to financial pressure, falling births" on Feb. 28 on A4.

Money and births. How is it that our "elected" leaderships did not see this coming? A Google search shows our state's abortions for 2017 was 17,740 babies. Some of these mothers were from out of state. Had that number been "chosen" to allow full term delivery, those babies would have been in the first grade this year, no matter if they were living in the Puget Sound area or in Cowlitz County, or for that matter during the COVID-19 quarantine.

"More aid from the state"... where is the economics in a tax-supported abortion and a tax-supported first grader's education? Is something broken, have we lost our way?

"So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them." Genesis 1:27

Monty Gorley

Castle Rock

