I heard on the radio recently the president announced the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks , along with the necessary equipment to maintain and repair them, to Ukraine at the cost of $400 million.

Do I feel bad for their situation? Yes. But not enough to risk the security of America. The billions of dollars that is being spent on a war, that is not ours to fight or fund, would do wonders for our own country to help with homelessness, hunger, mental illness, fentanyl, and the border crisis. We MUST take care of our own country and citizens before we help others.