Your recent editorial on bank failures from The Columbian unfortunately was politically slanted and missed the crux of the issue. The issue is not more regulations needed, but enforcement of existing regulations is needed.

The FDIC and the Federal Reserve both clearly failed in their responsibilities to oversee banking entities whether large or small. The Fed district in San Francisco places environmental, social, governance and climate change as their first emphasis rather than sound banking practices. Even Barney Frank (coauthor of Dodd-Frank) recently stated the legislative changes from 2018 had no bearing on the problems at Silicon Valley Bank.

James Wolfe

Longview

