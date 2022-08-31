 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Encounter with FBI in high school made student very popular

The FBI has been in the news.

My only contact with them came when I was in high school. On a cold morning, I was waiting for the bus to take me to school when I stepped into a bank lobby for warmth. I arrived at school when I was told to go to the principal's office. There I was greeted by two FBI agents. I was asked if I was at the bank and did I know the bank was being robbed. I said I was at the bank but knew nothing about it being robbed.

Somehow the word around school was I was being arrested by the FBI for robbing a bank. I was very popular in school that day.

Neil Martello

Kelso

