Letter to the Editor: Encounter with FBI in high school made student very popular

My only contact with them came when I was in high school. On a cold morning, I was waiting for the bus to take me to school when I stepped into a bank lobby for warmth. I arrived at school when I was told to go to the principal's office. There I was greeted by two FBI agents. I was asked if I was at the bank and did I know the bank was being robbed. I said I was at the bank but knew nothing about it being robbed.