LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Elect candidates who are helping and will continue helping make country safer, more equitable

Ed Hamilton’s letter to the editor reminds us to remember what our representatives have done before re-electing them. ("Think about what the politicians have done before voting," The Daily News online, October 30, 2022).

The same is true for questioning challengers about what they will do. Remember the crises that have been addressed in the last two years and the good that has or will come of it: lifting families out of poverty with the expanded Child Tax Credit and passing an infrastructure bill to fix our highways and bridges to name a few. Let’s elect candidates who voted for these and new initiatives that are and will continue helping families and making our country safer and more equitable.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

