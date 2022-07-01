Letter to the Editor: Editorial writer's math is flawed

An editorial “Fed must take action soon,” authored by Ramesh Ponnuru of the American Economic Institute, appeared in The Daily News on June 12.

I agree with much of the article’s content. But his arithmetic is flawed and seriously understates the potential costs of achieving an acceptable inflation rate consistent with full employment (whatever that rate might be). The offending passage reads:

“The unemployment rate was already at 7.2 percent by that point. Volcker’s tight money induced a recession that pushed it up an additional 3.6 percent.”

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy under Volcker’s leadership actually raised rates by 50% ( 3.6% divided by 7.2%=.50% ) and increased unemployment by a corresponding amount. Recessions work as an anti-inflation policy. The question is how much increasing unemployment is necessary and for how long?

The current rate of unemployment of 3.6% represents approximately 6 million workers. Each percentage point increase in the rate represents approximately 1.67 million workers. How many more workers must become unemployed to achieve the Fed’s 2% inflation goal?

Edward Phillips

Kalama

