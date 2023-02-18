It is easy to find good reasons to be skeptical of the idea that the world’s warming is a prelude to catastrophe. The doomsters have been wrong so many times. For example there are about 40 climate models in use and none of them agree.

According to Steven Koonin, an undersecretary in Obama’s energy department, the reason is we have neither all the critical facts to input to those models nor adequate computer capacity. Worse, some of the “evidence” we are in trouble is so silly that the Nov. 5 2022, WSJ called recent article in the British medical journal, the Lancet, “deliberately deceptive." The article notes that the number of “heat deaths” among older people have increased by 68% over the last two decades. The reason is that there are more older people now. The rate at which they died, when adjusted for population growth was almost unchanged. It is hard to imagine someone resorting to this sort of trickery if the facts actually supported their argument.