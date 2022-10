If you vote for someone who wants to ban immigration, you and the person you are voting for are bigots. Joe Kent is a bigot.

I am disgruntled by the lack of progress from Democrats, but I will be voting for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez because Southwest Washington will be better represented by a small business owner and mother rather than a white supremacist.

If you’re an Independent who can’t stomach voting for Democrats, at least don’t vote for a bigot.

Todd Bratton

Longview