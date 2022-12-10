Letter to the Editor: Don't say 'Xmas,' say 'Christmas'

This is my favorite time of the year, when we celebrate the birth of our savior Jesus Christ. We open presents on Christmas Day and we spend time with our families and sing Christmas carols.

The one thing that does irritate me is that people keep saying "Xmas" instead of Christmas.

Are we ashamed of Jesus Christ by saying Xmas? I was taught at an early age that at Christmas we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christ is the reason for this season.

I think we all should say Christmas instead of "Xmas." I am truly grateful for this time of the season. Let us all celebrate. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Cody Wells

Centralia