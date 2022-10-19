Letter to the Editor: Don't listen to rumors, retain Brad Thurman as Cowlitz County sheriff

There are rumors going around that Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman is against our constitution because he didn't step up and arrest Gov. Jay Inslee over his stupid COVID laws.

You aren't very smart if you even think that is possible for a county sheriff to do. I know Brad and he is very much for our constitution and the rights of the people. Who do you think stood up to Inslee and his unconstitutional COVID laws and refused to enforce them? It was Brad Thurman.