Letter to the Editor: Don't lean to the left in the next midterms

These ideas won’t create change but only make things worse for the whole planet. These calamities have come upon us because man has chosen his own desires over God’s. It’s their hearts that need to change.

These predictions are coming to pass when man chooses to be blind or deaf to them. Isaiah 22:5 says it is “a day of trouble, and of treading down, and of perplexity by the Lord God of hosts.” Isaiah 24:1-5 states “the Lord maketh the earth empty and maketh it waste, and turneth it upside down. ... The earth mourneth and fadeth away ... and is defiled under the inhabitants thereof; because they have transgressed the laws, changed God’s ordinances and broken the everlasting covenant. Therefore the curse hath devoured the earth. ... It shall reel to and fro like a drunkard ... and the foundations of the earth do shake.”