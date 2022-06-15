Letter to the Editor: Don't interfere with people's ability to protect themselves

“Virtue signaling” is something done to make you look good, but that has no positive impact. An example: the reporter in an empty outdoor stadium wearing a mask. Another is the new law that will allow only 10 rounds in a firearm’s magazine.

Let’s see how this will play out. Say a guy decides to rob a liquor store. He takes his stolen pistol with its 15-round magazine and though he does not have a concealed pistol permit, he hides it under his hoody. Does anyone really believe he will make sure there are only 10 rounds in his pistol or can anyone describe a plausible scenario where anyone bent on committing any crime would not ignore that law too? The Left wants to defund the police, not prosecute felons, and now they want to interfere with our ability to protect ourselves.