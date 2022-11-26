Letter to the Editor: Don't cut police budgets

A recent letter to the The Daily News says the police need to be defunded, and too much money is spent on the Longview cops' budget; "The criminal justice system is outrageously expensive and it does nothing to rehabilitate a person."

I would like to point out as a retired cop, that it's not the job of police to rehabilitate criminals. Never has been. Never should be. The courts and jail system are given the responsibility of rehabilitation. Not the police.

Your tax dollars invested in police services are designed to:

Protect the citizens from becoming victims of crime. Capture criminals during the commission of their crime, or as soon afterwards as possible.

When you cut their budget and pretend it will be better used for social programs, the citizens suffer. Look across our state, across the nation; murder, robbery, assault, burglary and theft are skyrocketing.

Budget cuts, and the loss of cops are resulting in extended response times. When was the last time you saw a traffic cop protecting your family on the streets?

No defunding.

Bradd Reynolds

Chehalis