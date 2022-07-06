 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Don't base public policy on unprovable religious beliefs

Assigning personhood to a fetus is irrational thinking. Personhood emerges from a concept of self-identity. Identity develops from interaction with others and is an ongoing process that begins after birth when the fetus becomes a separate being.

Pro-Lifers attribute personhood to a fetus based on their belief in the idea of soul — which they believe is imbued into the fetus at conception by God. There is no secular evidence this is so and no Biblical citation.

Public policy cannot be based on unprovable religious beliefs. In countries where this occurs, theological dictatorships arise and individual freedom is suppressed. Since those states expected to restrict or ban abortion aren't, a geographically contiguous bloc conflict with neighboring rational states is inevitable. Religious extremists on one side and rational thinkers on the other.

Lan Hebert

Kelso

