Letter to the Editor: Don't ban fireworks, but limit the types of fireworks people can buy

Let me set the record straight. I do not want a ban on fireworks. I recognize fireworks have their place. They are historically part of our national celebration of ourselves as a country. In the proper setting, there is a beauty which folks of all ages take delight in and have no issue with their use.

The problem is some fireworks used in our neighborhoods shouldn't be used. In fact, they shouldn't even be available. But the companies that import fireworks and groups who sell them like the easy money. There are fireworks that are more compatible for use in neighborhoods but the louder the noise made means more profit. Simple greed.

Let me say it again, I'll live with three days of fireworks. But those things that simply make noise, the big "boomers," they need to be banned.

Unfortunately, our city councils don't seem to listen and ignore what is being said by the majority of the folks who put them in office. And we are the majority. Something to consider next election.

Jim Hill

Kelso City Council member