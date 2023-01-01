 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Donations make Cowlitz County shelters more like home

On behalf of Family Promise of Cowlitz County, I would like to thank Wauna/Georgia Pacific Mill for the donation of toilet paper, as well as the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties for the coordination and distribution of products.

It’s so nice to have a quality product for our families to use while in the shelter. It may sound silly to some but having nice paper products makes the shelter feel more like home. Donated products help us stretch our nonprofit budget a little more.

We appreciate your support. Thank you!

Sincerely,

Dawn Morgan, executive director

Family Promise of Cowlitz County

