A shot at the American dream and getting a college education are still the goals for many in our community. If it’s important for you to keep your donations local, then a donation to TDN’s Students in Need Campaign is the perfect choice. Every dollar you donate goes straight to Lower Columbia College’s Student Success Fund, which provides emergency grants to students so they can stay in school.

Every dollar invested is twice spent: Students get the vital support they need for tuition and books, and the funds stay on campus to maintain and support programs. Once they graduate, these students have a better chance of building their careers right here in our community, which benefits us all.

A donation to Students in Need is an investment in our community. Please consider adding your name to the growing list of supporters.

Jenny Isaacson and Marnie Harris

LCC Foundation Board Members, Longview