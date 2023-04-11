An educated workforce is the cornerstone of any successful community. But, for the first time in decades, the open door to affordable and accessible education is at risk. Fortunately, Lower Columbia College has developed a nationally acclaimed program called the Student Success Fund. This program allows campus counselors to identify and award small grants to students who may be in jeopardy of not graduating because they’re a couple hundred dollars short of the funds they need for tuition, books, childcare, transportation, etc.

I’m grateful to The Daily News for once again coordinating a Students in Need campaign to support LCC’s Student Success Program. I encourage you to donate to the Students in Need campaign, even if just $10 or $20 is all you can afford. Every penny you donate goes straight to the students and it DOES make a difference!

Steve Fuller

LCC Foundation Board Member

Vancouver

