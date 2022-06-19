Letter to the Editor: Does money talk when it comes to US immigration policy ?

The immigration policy for the United States has been turned over to the Mexican cartels. For a price, they determine who can enter the United States.
Kelly C. Niemi
Kelso
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
