LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Does money talk when it comes to US immigration policy ?

The immigration policy for the United States has been turned over to the Mexican cartels. For a price, they determine who can enter the United States.

Kelly C. Niemi

Kelso

