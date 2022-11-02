Letter to the Editor: Do your homework and see why Brad Thurman should be re-elected

I have known Brad Thurman to be a person of high moral integrity, truthfulness, and as one who displays professional wisdom. During our interactions, both personal and professional, he is consistently approachable, willing to listen, and always willing to help.

I understand the need for government change in our nation, state and local government; that said, we now have a proven leader in local law enforcement who ensures the highest caliber of deputies are hired to uphold the law in Cowlitz County.

There are many who confuse exactly what a county sheriff has the authority to do under the constitution. Brad Thurman supports the federal and state constitutions and respects the separation of power between the three branches of government each creates.

Under his leadership, he has increased staffing and assigned more deputies to criminal enforcement. He is committed to training and equipping deputies to better serve the community.

I’m asking you to not take my word for it, but to do your homework and see for yourself. Please join me in supporting Brad Thurman.

Jack Berry

Kelso