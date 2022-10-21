Letter to the Editor: 'Democrats use language to mislead and distract voters'

Have you noticed? Democrats use language to mislead and distract voters. They assert a woman needs control over her own body (on abortion, not vaccine mandates), ignoring the existence of the baby. They stress the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade as a threat to democracy, ignoring the court simply returned the abortion issue to the states. This is to distract voters from more pressing issues of record inflation, out of control crime thanks to “no cash bail” and de-fund the police policies, or an open border that has allowed 2,000,000 illegal aliens to overwhelm schools and social services.
Democrats support censorship. They want “disinformation,” which is anything contrary to their “narrative,” suppressed.
The Hunter Biden laptop story was disinformation, but the vaccine keeping you from getting COVID wasn’t. They denigrate law enforcement because they say it disproportionately impacts minorities yet ignore the disproportionate impact abortions have on minorities.
Voting for any Democrat in November is a vote for inflation, crime and an open border. Elected Democrats vote in lockstep with their leadership.
Bob Myers
Longview