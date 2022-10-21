Letter to the Editor: 'Democrats use language to mislead and distract voters'

Have you noticed? Democrats use language to mislead and distract voters. They assert a woman needs control over her own body (on abortion, not vaccine mandates), ignoring the existence of the baby. They stress the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade as a threat to democracy, ignoring the court simply returned the abortion issue to the states. This is to distract voters from more pressing issues of record inflation, out of control crime thanks to “no cash bail” and de-fund the police policies, or an open border that has allowed 2,000,000 illegal aliens to overwhelm schools and social services.