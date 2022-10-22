Letter to the Editor: Democrats have positive vision for the future, but too many Republicans want to tear it down and start over

According to an Oct. 13 article headlined "Clark County Republicans support Democrat'," Joel Mattila, chairman of the Clark County Republican Party, says "Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez is going to be another vote for the radical agenda of Nancy Pelosi."

But while the Republican Legislature largely marches in lockstep with Trump, Democrats have worked to pass bipartisan legislation and actually accomplish something useful. It's a big tent. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema aren't always happy; Bernie Sanders and the AOC aren't always happy. But they've all worked together, found common ground and passed legislation for Ukraine, domestic infrastructure and climate change. What's wrong with that? Unless you're a climate change denier...and there are fewer of those every year.

Republicans say they want smaller, less intrusive government, and then want to tell you what you can do with your body and who you can marry. Democrats have a positive, inclusive vision for the future; too many Republicans want to tear it all down and start over. That's madness.

As Kathy McDonald said; "How much is Marjorie Taylor Greene getting done?"

Lawrence Studebaker

Castle Rock