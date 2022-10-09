Letter to the Editor: Democracy depends on people doing the right thing. Support democracy, take the hard vote

The Republican party censured Jaime Herrera Beutler in 2021 because she stood up against Donald Trump and supported our Constitution and democracy.

Congresswoman Herrera Beutler worked very hard for the constituents of the Third Congressional District. She worked well with our senators, who are Democrats. She worked for all of us, even those of us who did not vote for her. This is how mature, smart elected officials do their jobs.

We now have a choice in November. If you want to continue this type of representation in Congress, please vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on Nov. 8. Marie believes in our democracy, our personal freedoms; and she knows the challenges facing families, youth and senior citizens in our corner of Washington. She will work for all of us.

For the Herrera Beutler supporters, please continue to support our democracy and take the hard vote. Your vote will repudiate the hate and lies her own party used against her. Our democracy always has depended on citizens doing the right thing. Now is your chance.

Rosemary Siipola

Kalama