Letter to the Editor: Democracy being eroded by Trump and his followers

I’ve seen a lot in my 86-plus years, but nothing compares to the last six years of political dialogue — if one can even call it dialogue. We had a two-party system with both parties committed to a representative democracy governed by laws, not political figures. This agreement was the basis for relative political stability, civilized dialogue and economic and social progress.

We’ve always had fruitcakes on the political fringes, but now the Republican party has mainlined the fringe. The current level of conspiracy theorizing has infected the mainstream of political discourse well beyond historical norms. I no longer know what it means to be a “moderate Republican.”

The Republican party has abandoned reason for bizarre speculations. The former president’s ability to disinter the dark side of American society is profoundly disturbing. Democracy is being seriously weakened by his demagoguery and the mindlessness of his followers.

Lily Tomlin once observed that “reality was a collective hunch.” Society cannot function without this consensus. We should all be worried.

Ed Phillips

Kalama